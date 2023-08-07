St. Mary’s
A mat yoga instructor is needed 5:30 p.m,. Tuesdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Call Kathy Creswell at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1062.
Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Enhance Fitness is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance and is led by a certified instructor. Take the first class free, future classes are $40 for 10 classes. Drop-ins welcome. If new to the center, membership registration will need to be completed in advance.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Materials and instructions provided. The cost is $4 per class. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make collages on postcards 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of the month. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Breakfast Café with musician PM Barber will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost for breakfast is $5. Registration required. Go to https://recreation.stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce such as such as corn, tomatoes, squash and more free to the community. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. The dates are as follows:
• Bay District Volunteer Fire Department 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.
• U-Haul Moving & Storage 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Frozen meat will be available at this event.
Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Daily Energy Routine: Vitality & Balance will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The practice is transformative, especially when dealing with depression, anxiety, addiction, chronic pain, or would simply like more joy, vitality, and contentment in your life. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to https://recreation.stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. This month’s topic will be Medicare Enrollment Period, which is when to sign up for Medicare for the first time, when to make changes and how to be aware of medical identity theft. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Calvert
Living Well with Diabetes will hold a free 6-week interactive workshop for those with Type-2 Diabetes or Prediabetes 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays from Aug. 21 through Oct. 2 at North Beach Senior Center. Learn to make a step-by-step plan to better your health. Registration required. Call 410-535-5400 Ext. 355.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Create blankets for children in need with the Project Linus group 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Knitters, crocheters and quilters welcome.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced classes are held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Play casual Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays or advanced Scrabble 10 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Southern Pines Book Club will meet Wednesday, August 16, at 1 p.m. This month’s book discussion is “The Manhunt” by James L. Swanson.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
