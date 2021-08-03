Charles
A medical loan closet offered to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843-9725.
Art in the Park will be held 10 a.m. Fridays at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Registration required. Call 301-934-5423.
Rent relief funds are available to support residents facing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families facing financial difficulties related to employment loss or a significant reduction in work hours may be eligible to apply for assistance with paying rent and utilities. Applicants must be Charles County residents and demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19. There may be additional eligibility requirements. Call 301-274-4474.
The following are some of the classes currently being offered:
• Tai ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance will be held 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WSRC.
• Yoga will be held 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in la Plata. Free.
St. Mary’s
Art with Jamie classes will be held 10 a.m., to noon Tuesdays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The cost is $25 per class. September’s classes will focus on drawing techniques. The cost is $25 per session and can be paid in advance or per session. Registration begins Aug. 20. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 to register for September sessions or for more information, contact 301-475-4200, Ext. 1655 or Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
A free presentation titled “How Could I Forget?” will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. What is normal forgetfulness and what is not? Are there things impacting your memory that you can fix by adjusting? When should you be concerned enough to see a doctor? Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Make a Wrinkled Torn Paper Landscape 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The technique involves using torn, colored paper that has been wet, crumpled, then flattened out to dry. Make a picture using colored papers that have been treated in advance. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Paint a Blue Heron on wood boards with artist Jamie Naluai 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. The cost is $30. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 to register or for more information, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Apply now for assistance with electric and heating expenses. Eligibility is determined by the gross household income for those living in the residence. New this year is varying income criteria based on the age of household residents. If all household members are under the age 67 the maximum monthly income for one person is $1,878 and $2,540 for a two-person household. For households with at least one member age 67 or over the monthly income for one person is $2,147 and $2,903 for a two person household. Higher income guidelines are available for households with three or more members. Individuals aged 60 and older or those with a disability you may receive assistance applying for the program. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 3104 or for those aged 60 and younger, call 301-475-5574, ext. 200.
Pinochle Players are needed 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Line dancing will be held 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Southern Pines Senior Center. Ne experience needed. Free. Call 410-586-2748.
Gently Yoga will be held 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Southern Pines Senior Center. Free. Call 410-586-2748.
Learn how to make homemade pesto 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center. Free. Call 410-535-4606.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Director of Education Debra Rantanen will discuss the park 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn the history of the park and see some of artifacts found there. Free. Call 410-535-4606.
Susan Brayford will teach low level aerobics 8:45 a.m, Wednesdays at the North Beach Senior Center. Free. Call 410-257-2549.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Behavioral health counseling is available at all senior centers 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday by appointment. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-610-6952, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 301-520-8506 or Southern Pines Senior Center 410-394-0681.
A Bible study and discussion by a senior community member will be held 1 p.m. Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, 11 a.m. Thursdays at the Southern Pines Senior Center and 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Meals are served at the senior centers at noon Monday through Friday. The fee is $5 for ages 50-59 and a donation for those 60 and older. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.