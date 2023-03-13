St. Mary’s

Deadline for registering a centenarian is March 17. The annual Centenarian Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, 45779 Fire Department Lane in California. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10 and are allowed a maximum of three guests. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.