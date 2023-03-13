Deadline for registering a centenarian is March 17. The annual Centenarian Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, 45779 Fire Department Lane in California. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10 and are allowed a maximum of three guests. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Spring Organizing Tips will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Local professional organizer Wendy Small will provide tips and tricks for organizing. Handouts will be available. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Explore watercolors 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Paint a chickadee while artist T.L. Ford will discuss the use of professional grade supplies, learn wet-in-wet technique as well as color mixing and blending for the soft, feathery effect trademark look of watercolors. No experience necessary and supplies provided. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Insurance 101 will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Find out what to know about insurance and the many types available from the agency that is designed to protect you. Limited seating. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Calvert
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Boot camp exercise classes will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Beginners welcome.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn how to paint using acrylics by local artist Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $15 per class. Classes will be held at each of the senior centers. For each center's dates and times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 and Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Creative writing classes will be held monthly at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper. For more information on times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
A community resource fair will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Demonstrations, giveaways and advice. Family-friendly. Call 410-535-1600, ext. 2460.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.