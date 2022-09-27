St. Mary’s

An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Learn AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. This class is for everyone who would like to see these benefits. Registration required. Contact Keilan at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103, or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.