St. Mary’s
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes, or after July 3 $40 for 10 sessions. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The 1-hour class is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength and balance and led by a certified instructor. Take the first class for free and future classes are $35 for 10 classes before July 3, $40 after. Drop-ins welcome.
Make a mini Mandala painting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Use mini canvases and dotting tools to make a mandala pattern. Mandalas are a repeating pattern often used in meditation. No experience required. The cost is $5 and materials and instructions provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A Stars & Stripes intergenerational celebration will be held Thursday, July 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Hot dog lunch, singing with the chorus group, a parade and ice cream. Wear red, white and blue. The cost is $3 for adults. Lunch is $6, by donation for ages 60 and older. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover” 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The autobiography tells of a woman who was born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience required and materials and instruction is provided. The class will be held on the second Tuesday of each month. The cost is $4. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make hydro dipped rocks 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Create a neat design using river rocks. The cost is $10 and materials and instructions are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make and paint paper in a 2-part class noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13 and July 27, at the Northern Senior Activity Center from 12-2 p.m. During the first class, artist, Kat Mejia will show how to create paper by recycling old papers. Papers that hold sentimental value are recommended. Sketching and painting will take place July 27. For all levels. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Make a free rag quilt 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a sewing machine and materials and supplies. Some sewing experience required. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov for a list of supplies or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Intergenerational Bingo will be held 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Prizes will be awarded. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The collage group will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of the month. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Calvert
Learn about protein will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the North Beach Senior Center; 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Calvert Pines Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Southern Pines Senior Center. The free class offers an array of nutrition, wellness, and health-related topics geared toward older adults and is part of the Fresh Conversations series.
Beach Book Club will discuss Nikki Erlick’s Nikki Erlick’s “The Measure” 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at North Beach Senior Center. This book is about family, friendship, hope to encourage a life lived to the fullest.
An interactive improv comedy show by local students will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A luau party with live music by 2-4-U will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at North Beach Senior Center. Wear a favorite tropical shirt. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Computer assistance is available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
An intergenerational summer camp will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, to Thursday, July 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Crafts, scavenger hunts and cupcake decorating with grandchildren. The cost is $25 for a grandparent and child, $5 for each additional person. Registration required and ends July 11. Call 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as pork chops, liver and onions, and oven fried chicken. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
