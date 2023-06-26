St. Mary’s

Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes, or after July 3 $40 for 10 sessions. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.


  

