St. Mary’s
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will now be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey/.
The newly-formed Loffler chorus group meets 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. No auditions, sign-up or music reading experience required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Heather Webber’s “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Drop ins welcome. To get on the email list, contact Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Handpan music and guided relaxation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn about the recently invented handpan, which has a sound similar to a steel drum, and its origins. Then relax while presenter Joel Tuminaro guides a relaxation meditation accompanied by his custom-made handpan. Limited space. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
A Fruits & Veggies - More Matters discussion will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Presenter Donna Taggert will discuss a different topic on the second Monday of each month. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging, ir if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660. Taggert is also offering free personal nutritional education at 11 a.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call or text 240-538-6539 to make an appointment.
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 13; Tuesday, Sept. 20; and Tuesday, Sept. 27; at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The cost is $25 per session. This month will be oil painting on canvas which will be a three-week process. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660
Basket Weaving: Antique Bobbin Handle will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Experienced basket artisan Pam King will demonstrate how to make a decorative basket using a repurposed, antique wooden bobbin as a handle. Designed for those with a beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity is required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19; Monday, Oct. 17; Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Fresh Conversations will be held monthly at all senior centers about trending nutrition topics and tips on how to stay active and independent. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The creative writing group will meet 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and Sept. 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Variety Players will perform 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A tailgate party will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at North Beach Senior Center. Play cornhole and enjoy live music by Jimi Simon. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
GrooveSpan will perform 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The show will be based on a biographical history of one of the band member’s grandparents during WWII.
A former FBI agent will discuss his experiences, challenges and lessons learned during the 9/11 aftermath at the Pentagon 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Create a gnome 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $10. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
An exploratory art workshop will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn the basics of oil painting and create a sunflower painting.
JustUs2 will perform live music 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at North Beach Senior Center.
Strength training will be held 11 a.m. Thursdays at at Calvert Pines Senior Center. All levels welcome.
Hand, Knee, and Foot players are needed at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn about the senior centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.