Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays from Sept. 5-19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The theme is Bob Ross Waterfalls using oil and acrylic on canvas. The cost is $25 per class and materials are provided. Registration and advance payment required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.


  

