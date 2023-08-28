St. Mary’s
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays from Sept. 5-19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The theme is Bob Ross Waterfalls using oil and acrylic on canvas. The cost is $25 per class and materials are provided. Registration and advance payment required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Paint coaters with diamonds 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Diamond painting is using a pen-shaped tool to pick up little diamonds using a paint-by-numbers technique. The cost is $12 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Free trishaw rides will be available from Cycling Without Age 9 a.m. to noon to Thursday, Sept. 7. Rides will be given from the Northern Senior Activity Center to The Barns at New Market in Charlotte Hall. A signed waiver is required before the ride departs. Reservations required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115, or for more information about Cycling Without Age, go to www.cyclingwithoutage.org.
Community Resource Day will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Information about housing, health checks, employment support and the Maryland Vehicle Association will be available to assist in obtaining a Maryland ID. Free lunch and free backpack with supplies while supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1680.
Make a wine cork bulletin board 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your own corks or some will be provided. The cost is $10.
A poetry workshop will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Author Lori Joseph will present her interactive poetry workshop 75- Connectivity Through the Ages. Based on her recently published book of the same name, Lori combines her writings with the photography of Terry Wild to depict the randomness of daily life. Reference books and writing materials are provided. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce and frozen meat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at U-Haul Moving & Storage, 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
A Bavarian bazaar craft and vendor sale will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Open to the public.
An aromatherapy workshop titled Stress Buster will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Mental health therapist and aromatherapy practitioner Glori VanBrunt will discuss how aromatherapy can significantly reduce stress and anxiety by calming and relaxing the mind and body and learn about the art, science, and benefits of aromatherapy and how oils can be beneficial. Participants can also sample various oils and create one to take home. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Starry Messenger” 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Centers. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A trip to the Waterford Fair will be held Sundday, Oct. 8. The bus will depart the Loffler senior Activity Center 8:30 a.m. and return about 7 p.m. Enjoy demonstrations by contemporary and traditional craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic property tours, talks and workshops and entertainment. Tickets include motorcoach transportation, event tickets, snacks and water on the bus and taxes and gratuities. Seats are limited. Registration begins Aug. 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Play pool with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Let’s Move will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach and Calvert Pines Senior centers, and 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. The class is free and is low-impact. Beginners welcome.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced classes are held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Play casual Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays or advanced Scrabble 10 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
