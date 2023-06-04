St. Mary’s

A Mom & Pop breakfast will be served 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. A playful tribute to the role played as a parent will be held. Limited seating available. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.


