St. Mary’s
A Mom & Pop breakfast will be served 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. A playful tribute to the role played as a parent will be held. Limited seating available. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Tai Chi for Arthritis Level 2 will be held 11 a.m. Thursdays June 13 to July 6 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Level 1 will also be reviewed. Registrattion required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Use punches, stamps, embellishments and more to create the cards. The cost is $4 and materials and instructions included. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
A Meal & Motorcycles Father’s Day event will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Meet with other motorcycle enthusiasts. Registration required. Lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older and can be paid at the event. Those interested in displaying their motorcycles can email keilan.ruppert@stmaryscountymd.gov. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A free collage group will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
A Summer Kickoff & Karaoke intergenerational event will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Celebrate the first day of summer. Lunch, karaoke and fun. Individuals are encouraged to attend with their grandchildren. Lunch is $6, by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Make patriotic posies 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Hand dye wood flowers and put in a fabric vase or as a hanging or desk-top display. The cost is $20 and includes materials. Limited space. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover” 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The autobiography tells of a woman who was born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Donuts and Billiards for Dads will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn about nursing homes and the assisted living admissions process with the Office on Aging 11 a.m. at North Beach Senior Center, and 1 p.m. at Southern Pines Senior Center Monday, June 12.
Veteran’s Coffee Hour will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at North Beach Senior Center.
Juneteenth Jubilee will be held 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Paint with others during Open Art 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The cost is $5.
A Father’s Day event will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Southern Pines Senior Center; and 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Breakfast sandwiches and dad jokes. Root beer floats will be served at Calvert Pines. Registration required. Call Southern Pines at 410-586-2748 or Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606.