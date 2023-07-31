St. Mary’s
A mat yoga instructor is needed 5:30 p.m,. Tuesdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Call Kathy Creswell at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1062.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Materials and instructions provided. The cost is $4 per class. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
3D acrylic flower painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $10 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make collages on postcards 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of the month. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce such as such as corn, tomatoes, squash and more free to the community. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. The dates are as follows:
• Bay District Volunteer Fire Department 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.
• U-Haul Moving & Storage 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Frozen meat will be available at this event.
Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. This month’s topic will be Medicare Enrollment Period, which is when to sign up for Medicare for the first time, when to make changes and how to be aware of medical identity theft. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Calvert
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Play pool with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
