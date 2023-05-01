St. Mary’s

A Whole Body Bliss with Self-Myofascial Release workshop will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Instructor Judi Lyons will address issues and conditions that benefit from SMR including arthritis and joint pain, back pain, congestion and headaches and migraines. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.