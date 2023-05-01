A Whole Body Bliss with Self-Myofascial Release workshop will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Instructor Judi Lyons will address issues and conditions that benefit from SMR including arthritis and joint pain, back pain, congestion and headaches and migraines. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Mother’s Day Breakfast Café will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Menu will include ham, scrambled eggs, French toast, and fresh fruit and live music by local musician Will Yeckley. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Make watermelon wood coasters 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No painting experience required. The cost is $15 and materials will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A pouring paint class will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience required and wear old clothes. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch by Mission BBQ. This year’s presentations include:
• You Are What You Eat - Nutrition Forum 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron of the St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
• The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care by Theron Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.
Elvis impersonator Jed Duvall will perform 10 a.m., Monday, May 8, at North Beach Senior Center.
Create a diamond art project 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Project Linus will meet 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The group creates blankets for children in need. To learn more about this group, call Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606.
Veterans coffee hour will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at North Beach Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
An AARP safe drivers course will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn ways to stay safe on the road. The cost is $20 for AARP members, $35 for nonmembers.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.