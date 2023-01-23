St. Mary’s
Learn Mahjongg and get a group started 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Games will take place on the first, third and fourth Thursday of each month. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1658.
The Power of Healing Sound Music and Yoga for Mind, Mood, & Immunity will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Harmonize body, mind, and spirit by combining accessible yoga movement with the power of Solfeggio healing music, which enhance cognitive function, balance emotions, and strengthen immunity. The presenter is Judy Lyons. The cost is $20 and Immunity Tea and e-handout included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Mardi Gras will be held 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. There will be an indoor parade, barter room, Fat Tuesday pancake station with Cafe du Monde coffee, Bourbon Street mocktails, jazz and costume contest. The cost is $3. The herbed pork loin and mashed sweet potato lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Watercolors with TL Ford will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The project will be a small painting of roses, suitable for Valentine’s Day. The cost is $25 and includes materials and supplies. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Learn about ClearCaptions 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The free, federally managed program to help users who have trouble hearing see callers’ words displayed in real time. Landline not required but must have internet or a mobile data plan and an iPhone or iPad. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Calvert
Paint a Valentine gnome 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $8. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Carol Booker will discuss her late husband Simeon Booker’s book “Shocking the Conscience: A Reporter’s Account of the Civil Rights Movement” 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Southern Pines Senior Center. The author tells his firsthand account as a reporter during the Civil Rights movement. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Watch “Groundhog Day” 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Popcorn and snacks will be provided.
Learn about the library’s Bookmobile 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Check out books, get a library card and learn how to use their app on your smartphone.
An open mic and lip sync contest will be held 11 a.m, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549r.
Create origami hearts 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Southern Pines. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
24U will perform live 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at at North Beach Senior Center.
A Valentine’s Day luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Jimi Simon will perform live music and lunch will be served at noon. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.