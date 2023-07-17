St. Mary’s

Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Enhance Fitness is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance and is led by a certified instructor. Take the first class free, future classes are $40 for 10 classes. Drop-ins welcome. If new to the center, membership registration will need to be completed in advance.


  

