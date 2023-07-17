Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Enhance Fitness is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance and is led by a certified instructor. Take the first class free, future classes are $40 for 10 classes. Drop-ins welcome. If new to the center, membership registration will need to be completed in advance.
Author Carol Booker will discuss her book “The Waterman’s Widow” 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Bird Watching and Identifying will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how to adjust your binoculars, use a field guide to identify birds and identify local birds on a screen using your field guide. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Qigong: The 8 Brocades and Meditation and Tea will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Qigong is an ancient Chinese method of integrating body, mind, breath, and spirit, to achieve optimum energy and wellness while moving Qi (vital force) through your body. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Desert watercolor with artist T.L. Ford will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn wet-in-wet, color mixing and blending. No experience needed. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A basic photography class will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in August at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a digital camera and learn functions, plus essentials of basic photography as well as tips and tricks. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Spend Less, Eat Better will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how you can eat healthier for less money than you usually spend. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging. Dietician Donna Taggert offers free personal nutritional education 11 a.m. on the days she is here. Appointments required. Text or call 240-538-6539.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. July’s topic will be Medicare and Home Health Care and understanding what home health care is, knowing when Medicare will cover home health care, and what it means to be homebound. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Create an art project using sea glass Friday, July 28, at North Beach Senior Center. Free, but registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.