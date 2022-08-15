St. Mary’s
An Arthritis Foundation exercise program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Instructor Debbie Buckler will explain AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. Registration required. Contact Keilan Ruppert at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103 or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.
The art studio will be available 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your own supplies. Space available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
An intergenerational ice cream social will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring grandchildren, children and friends. Vanilla or chocolate ice cream will be served and toppings will be available for $4 a person. Participants need not be 50 years of age or older to attend but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Nintendo Wii: Jeopardy! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Northern Senior Activity Center? Trivia based on the hit game show. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Heather Webber’s “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Drop ins welcome. To get on the email list, contact Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
The Diabetes Self-Management program will meet 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Aug. 25 through Sept. 29 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The community-based workshop will help people better manage diabetes and is recommended for those who are managing Type 2 Diabetes or are Pre-Diabetic. Adult-age caregivers, family members, and other members of a support team are welcome to attend. The program covers both the physical and emotional aspect of managing diabetes but does not replace any existing programs or treatment for the participants. Free, but registration required and regular attendance is encouraged. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Reflexology and Reiki sessions will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Thursday if each month beginning Sept. 1, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. ARCB Board Certified Reflexologist is Sarah Strain will lead the sessions. The cost for each 45-minute session is $45 and a cancellation/refund policy applies.
Handpan music and a guided relaxation will be offered 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn about the recently invented handpan, which has a sound similar to a steel drum, and its origins. Then relax while presenter Joel Tuminaro guides a relaxation meditation accompanied by his custom-made handpan. Limited space. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
An AARP Smart Driver Safety Course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Registration for September/October activities opens Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Basket Weaving: Antique bobbin handle will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Experienced basket artisan Pam King will demonstrate how to make a decorative basket using a repurposed, antique wooden bobbin as a handle. Designed for those with a beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity is required. Registration for September/October activities opens Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. Registration for September/October activities opens Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Calvert
A coffee workshop will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local baristas will explain how coffee is made and how different processes can affect the taste. Tastings available. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Watch the movie “Sister Act” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at North Beach Senior Center.
Local author Jay Anderson will discuss “Where Tour Buses Don’t Go” 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Listen to lVenture with Anderson as he treks through the Himalayas and recounts his experiences of festival time in India. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Line dancing with the SOMD Bootscooters will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A carnival and dinner will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at North Beach Senior Center. Play carnival games and a hot dog dinner. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-2549.
Ask the Pharmacist will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at North Beach Senior Center. Ensure all medications work properly. Appointments required. Call 410-257-2549.
Jimi Simon will perform a musical history of rock and roll 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Open mic will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. Share a song, poem or short story. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A bead workshop will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Create a personalized beaded piece of jewelry. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Hand, Knee, and Foot players are needed at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Walk for fun 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and by donation for ages 60 and older. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.