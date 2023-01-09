St. Mary’s
Dungeons and Dragons will meet 5 p.m. Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play one-shot campaigns. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
A Hips & Emotions workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Explore different yoga flows and breathing techniques to release tension or pain the hips, learn the Yogic approach to healing hip issues and Ayurvedic diet tips and review the anatomy of hip function. The cost is $15. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A free virtual cooking demonstration will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Sherry will share delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner that are quick and easy to prepare, but also healthy. Keeping healthy foods on hand so you can whip up a meal any time or day for one or two is a great way to keep your energy levels up all day. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. 1660.
Q-Tip painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Paint a picture of a Japanese Sakura branch or Cherry Blossom Tree. The class is beginner-friendly and no experience necessary. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Winter gardening and activities will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 19, at the Loffler senior Activity Center. Presenter Theresa Rohaly will bring you indoors for a multitude of nature-based activities such as weekly discussions about the different plant materials, gardening experiences and crafts such as a terrarium, indoor mini gardens, insect hotels, wildflower seed balls, pressed flower bookmarks and more. The 12 sessions are free and materials will be supplied. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660 or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Learn the game of Mahjongg and get a group started 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Games will take place on the first, third and fourth Thursday of each month. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1658.
Mosaic Tile Art: Pieces of the Heart will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 20, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Using colorful porcelain and ceramic quilted tiles create a one-of-a kind patchwork mosaic art piece. Wear old clothes as there will be working with grout. The cost is $30. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Intergenerational National Hot Chocolate Day will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your grandchild and treat them to hot chocolate and a craft making snowflake window clings using 3-dimensional fabric paints. The cost is $5, free for grandchildren. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Mardi Gras will be held 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. There will be an indoor parade, barter room, Fat Tuesday pancake station with Cafe du Monde coffee, Bourbon Street mocktails, jazz and costume contest. The cost is $3. The herbed pork loin and mashed sweet potato lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Open art studio hours will be available 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No instructors will be present.
Calvert
Tour Calvert County through a photographic presentation by a local photographer 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A police K-9 demonstration will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
An oil painting workshop for beginners will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn how to paint a cardinal. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 410-586-2749.
Learn how to paint using acrylics by local artist Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $15 per class. Classes will be held at each of the senior centers. For each center's dates and times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 and Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
A history presentation about the first space shuttle that was destroyed during a mission accident will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create a Valentine's Day craft 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Paint a Valentine gnome 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $8. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Creative writing classes will be held monthly at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper. For more information on times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour, learning what programs are offered and meeting others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.