St. Mary’s
Dungeons and Dragons will be held 5 p.m. Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play a series of one-shot campaigns.
A newly-formed crochet club will meet 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month bat the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials not included.
Winter & Spring Well-being: A 5 Element Qigong & Yoga workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The elements represent what is in Nature — Water, Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal — and are associated with the kidneys, liver, heart, spleen, lungs, emotions and more. Presenters Paty Massón and Judi Lyons will transform the concepts into a practice of Qigong and Yoga. The cost is $20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Press flower lanterns will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Make home décor using mason jars, flowers, and fairy lights. For all levels and materials provided. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Phillipp Meyer’s “American Rust” 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The book tells the story of two young men bound to the town by family, responsibility, inertia, and the beauty around them, who dream of a future beyond the factories and abandoned homes. Contact Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials and instruction provided. The cost is $4. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays March 21 through April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but a commitment for all eight classes required. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
3D Acrylic Flower Painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Try an easy painting technique that requires no previous experience. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to owww.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Write Your Memoirs for Your Grandchildren will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 16 to April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Author Joyce Haderly will explain how to choose special memories from your lifetime and write about them so that stories can be passed down to current and future generations. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Create a Maryland Blue Crab diamond art project 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from March 2-23 at Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $15 and all supplies are included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Keys to Senior Independence will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 7-28, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The programs are part of the Keys to Senior Independence series. The schedule is Aging Actively (March 7), Planning for the Unexpected (March 14), Protecting Your Identity (March 21) and Aging in Place (March 28). Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Service Dog Etiquette with AM Dillon will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Get a better understanding of the rights and responsibilities of service dogs and their handlers. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Watch the film “Elie Wiesel, First Person, Singular” 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate reflects upon his life, work, and concerns for mankind’s future. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Let’s Talk about Colon Rectal Cancer will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The event is part of the Health Watch Presentation. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Calvert
“The Help” will be shown 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Wii bowling with staff versus seniors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A Presidential history video presentation of President Barack Obama will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at North Beach Senior Center.
“The Bridges of Madison County” will be shown 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at North Beach Senior Center.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.