St. Mary’s
A legal aid seminar titled Wills, Advance Directives & Powers of Attorney will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn everything about wills, advance directives and powers of attorney. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration.
Learn to paint watercolors 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The presenter is T.L. Ford and the theme is Color Wheel Balloons. No experience or drawing skills necessary and everything is provided. The cost is $25. Registration required. for this program. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or for assistance, call 301-475-4200.
The video “The Boys of ‘36” will be screened 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The 60-minute film discusses the nine boys from the University of Washington that took the rowing world by storm after winning the gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
A card making class will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, may 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Make one-of-a-kind cards for family and friends. Registration required. The cost is $5 and $1 for each card. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or for assistance, call 301-475-4200.
A model airplane presentation will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Mechanical engineer and model airplane enthusiast Victor Chang will doiscuss the basics of model aircraft and the process he uses to build them. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
Blood pressure management will be discussed noon Monday, May 16, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Certified diabetes educator and registered dietician Donna Taggert will discuss how diet relates to blood pressure management. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Loss and grief will be discussed 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Life’s events can often become overwhelming mentally as well as physically and, especially during this time, it’s even more important to take care of mental wellness. The program is part of the Mental Health Series. The cost is a suggested donation of $5. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or for assistance, call 301-475-4200.
Have a Productive Meeting with Your Doctor will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how to have a basic plan and get tips to make it easier for you and your doctor to cover everything you need to talk about as well as some handouts. Limited seating. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch provided by Mission BBQ. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/.
Calvert
Low-impact exercise class will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center and North Beach Senior Center.
A book discussion on Rebecca Serle’s “In Five Years” will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, may 19, at Southern Pines.
Line dancing will be held 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Technology help for email and cellphones will be available 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Arm Chair Exploring will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at North Beach Senior Center. This month’s topic is About Dogs.
Make a tie-dyed shirt 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Ask the Pharmacist will be held Tuesday, May 24, at North Beach Senior Center. Appointments required. Call 410-257-4549
Yoga classes are offered at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Play your musical instrument 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, during song circle at Southern Pines Senior Center.
JustUs2 will perform 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Creative writing classes will be held Thursday, May 19, at the North Beach Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Ceramics will be offered Mondays and Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and Tuesdays at the North Beach Senior Center. Call Pat Dinota at 410-535-4606 on Wednesdays or Fridays.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or by email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.