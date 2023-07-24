St. Mary’s

A basic photography class will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in August at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a digital camera and learn functions, plus essentials of basic photography as well as tips and tricks. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.


  

