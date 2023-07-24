St. Mary’s
A basic photography class will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in August at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a digital camera and learn functions, plus essentials of basic photography as well as tips and tricks. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Author Carol Booker will discuss her book “The Waterman’s Widow” 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Cycling Without Age rides will be available 9 a.m. to noon to Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Barns at New Market in Charlotte Hall. Relax on the trishaw as your pilot Christina Allen pedals down the trail. Appointments required and a waiver needs to be signed. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. For more information about Cycling Without Age, go to www.cyclingwithoutage.org.
Bird watching and identifying will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how to adjust your binoculars, use a field guide to identify birds and identify local birds on a screen using your field guide. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Qigong: The 8 Brocades and Meditation & Tea will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Qigong is an ancient Chinese method of integrating body, mind, breath, and spirit, to achieve optimum energy and wellness while moving Qi (vital force) through your body. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Cruet basket weaving will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make a basket to take oil, vinegar or other dressings to the kitchen table. Vintage glass cruets included. Instruction and complete kit will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Make a beaded bracelet 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Choose from a large assortment of beads. The class is beginner friendly and all materials are provided. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Desert watercolor with artist T.L. Ford will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn wet-in-wet, color mixing and blending. No experience needed. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Spend Less, Eat Better will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how you can eat healthier for less money than you usually spend. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging. Dietician Donna Taggert offers free personal nutritional education 11 a.m. on the days she is here. Appointments required. Text or call 240-538-6539.
3D acrylic flower painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $10 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Freeform painting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Receive a canvas and acrylic paints to work with. The cost is $10 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Paint seashells 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Calvert
Computer assistance is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Play billiards with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
