St. Mary’s
A new chorale singing group will meet 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, and July 14 and 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The chorale is under the direction of Joyce Haderly. No experience or registration required.
Burgers & Bingo will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 27. Grandparents and their school-age grandchildren are invited to a kid-friendly hamburger lunch and a special game of Bingo afterward. Regular lunch fees apply. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Scrapbooking will be held 9 a.m. Friday, July 1, and the first Friday of each month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Join others who love to scrapbook and papercraft. This is a free group. Bring your supplies. Registration not required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1072.
The book club is reading “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson during the month ofd June and will discuss the book 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The thriller is about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
A mom and pop breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a playful tribute to the role of a parent. Free, but space is limited. Registration begins June 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
The Art Studio will be open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month beginning Friday, July 8, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your supplies. No instruction provided and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call, 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Learn watercolor painting 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The theme for July will be Beautiful Butterfly and for August the theme will be Summer Seascape. No experience or drawing skills necessary and materials are provided. The cost is $25. everything you need is provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Jimi Simon will perform 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Dress in red, white and blue. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The farmer’s market nutrition program coupon distribution will be available starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Leonardtown branch. Tickers are first-come first-served. Eligible residents aged 60 and alder must present:
• A photo identification card which indicates proof of current residence in St. Mary’s County or a recent electric or water bill, etc. will be acceptable.
• A proxy designation may be completed if participant cannot attend a distribution. Proxys may apply on behalf of a participant, permitted the following documentation is provided:
• A completed copy of a current SFMNP application, which is signed by the senior participant (can be obtained in advance by calling the number below)
• A copy of the senior participant’s identification
• The proxy’s photo identification
Annual household income for a single person household can not be more than $25,142 or $33,874 for a 2-person household. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1072.
A monthly grief support group will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Grief counselor Melinda Ruppert works with individuals, couples and families and her approach is one of companioning and walking alongside those who experience. Registration required each month. The group meets the second Thursday of each month Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
"The Voice of Freedom" will be screened 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The film follows the story of singer Marian Anderson, whose talent broke down barriers around the world. The movie also interweaves Anderson's rich life story with this landmark moment in history, exploring fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy and the American soul. The movie is about 100 minutes. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A Parkinson’s, Balance & Mobility discussion will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Northern Senior Activity Center. NovaCare Rehabilitation of Leonardtown will provide free information on LSVT BIG therapy, which is used for Parkinson’s patients, as well as seniors who have balance, mobility, and gait issues. Exercises that can be utilized will also be discussed. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Learn how to identify online scams 10 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Rock art will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Create a personalized piece of beaded jewelry 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
The Bootleggers Band will perform 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Pajama Day will be held starting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at North Beach Senior Center, Thursday, June 30. Wear your PJs and play classic board games.
Play bocce ball 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Exercise your brain with brainteasers and riddles 11 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Boot camp classes are held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center.
Play chess 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. All levels welcome.
Creative writing classes will be held at the North Beach and Southern Senior Center. Call Southern Pines at 410-586-2748 or North Beach at 410-257-4549.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Low-impact exercise classes will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center and North Beach Senior Center.
Yoga classes are offered at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.