Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Elves are needed to help make door prizes for Santa’s workshop to help make door prizes for the End of Year Bingo at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. If you have sewing skills, can use a glue gun, or can work with acrylic paints. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Paint with watercolors will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Northern Senior Activity Center. The theme is Distant Mountains. Learn wet-in-wet and other techniques for a soft, feathery effect as well as color mixing and blending. No experience necessary. Instructor is experienced artist T.L. Ford. The cost is $25 and all supplies included. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Sing Christmas carols 12:30 op.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Learn about the winter solstice with North Beach Director of Eco-Tourism Lisa Garrett 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at North Beach Senior Center.
Take part in a festive sweater fashion show while playing games 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A studio art class will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn the principles of art and apply those techniques to a weekly project. Call 410-586-2748.
Open art will be held 10 a.m. Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Receive instruction from local artists as they help you create your artwork. The cost is $5 per person per class.
Learn how to paint with acrylics in an adventures art class 9 a.m. Mondays at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $15 per person per class.
Play a game of pool with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
A boot-camp class will be held 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach Senior Center. Exercise with light weights and work on endurance with aerobic-style movements.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about each senior center by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.