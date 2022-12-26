St. Mary’s

Cycling Without Age will give two trishaw bicycle rides 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 5, on Three Notch Trail. These experiences are created through trishaw rides for older adults and driven by trained volunteers. Appointment required. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.