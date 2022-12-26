St. Mary’s
Cycling Without Age will give two trishaw bicycle rides 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 5, on Three Notch Trail. These experiences are created through trishaw rides for older adults and driven by trained volunteers. Appointment required. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Nutrition Education: Getting Back on Track will be held noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn how to reset your health habits for the new year. Registration required. o to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Nintendo Wii Sports: Tennis will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Easy to learn and for all skill levels. Requires arm swinging and holding a controller. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Hips & Emotions workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Explore different yoga flows and breathing techniques to release tension or pain the hips, learn the Yogic approach to healing hip issues and Ayurvedic diet tips and review the anatomy of hip function. The cost is $15. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Zumba with Leslie Corbin will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. A fun, aerobic dance class using music with a Latin beat. Try your first class for free. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Dungeons and Dragons will meet 5 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play one-shot campaigns. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Jean Stone’s “A Vineyard Christmas” 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. January’s book will be “Fresh Water for Flowers” by Valérie Perrin and discussion will be held Friday, Feb. 3. New members welcome. Email Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The club recently sang for 150 partygoers plus staff at the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Christmas Party on Dec. 9. New members welcome. The choir is directed by Joyce Haderly with piano accompaniment by Tina Watts and guitarists Mary DeLima, Mary Ludwig and Lois Stephenson. Contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1658 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. The classes will focus on observational drawing and learning the fine art of taking any object and drawing it using observation, points of reference, basic shape then adding highlights and lowlights. The first class will be a make-and-take featuring a cardinal in a winter setting. The cost is $25 per session and includes the use of art materials. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Calvert
JustUs2 will perform live bluegrass 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Create a snowman 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
The Scribblers creative writing club will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at North Beach Senior Center.
Learn About Southern Maryland birds of winter and how you can create a healthy habitat for them 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2749.
Celebrate Elvis all day Friday, Jan. 6, at North Beach Senior Center. Dress up as Elvis, watch Elvis movies and listen to Elvis music . Call 410-257-2549.
Learn how animals adapt to the colder months 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A Yoga basics class will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The cost is $5 per class.
A bead workshop will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Create a personalized piece of beaded jewelry. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
An estate and trust planning seminar with a local paralegal will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.