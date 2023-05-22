Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays May 26 to July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve memory by stimulating prefrontal cortex using simple activities like math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655, or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A beginner acrylic class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn the basics of acrylic painting. The May project will be a sunset over the horizon. The cost is $15 and all materials will be provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click "View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs" or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A Wii bowling league will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays from June 1-29 at at Northern Senior Activity Center. The league will have staff-led teams and prizes will be awarded June 29. The cost is $2. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click "View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs" or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Men’s Health Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Guest speakers, informational displays, health screenings and lunch by Mission BBQ. This year’s presentations include:
• You Are What You Eat - Nutrition Forum 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron of the St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
• The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care by Theron Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.
A cornhole competition will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Good dexterity, throwing and hand-eye coordination required. Prizes will be awarded. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
CBT Yoga to Cope with Arthritis/Osteoarthritis: Healthy Joints & Bones will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. A slideshow presentation to review kinds of arthritis, bones, muscles, and ligaments. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click "View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs" or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Beaded bracelet making will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $10 and materials and instruction are included. Registration is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click "View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs" or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Use punches, stamps, embellishments and more to create the cards. The cost is $4 and materials and instructions included. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A Meal & Motorcycles Father’s Day event will be held 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Meet with other motorcycle enthusiasts. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115. Lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older and can be paid at the event. Those interested in displaying their motorcycles can email keilan.ruppert@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A free collage group will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Calvert
A local handpan musician will provide guided relaxation 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Play chess with others, or learn how to at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Adventures in Art classes will be held 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the North Beach Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Local artist Suzanne Shelden will teach you how to paint and improve your painting techniques. The cost is $15.
Fresh Conversations program will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Play Hand, Knee, and Foot card games 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The game is similar to Canasta, but played in teams with multiple decks.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance — North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.