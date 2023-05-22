St. Mary’s

Stronger Memory sessions will be held 10:30 a.m. Fridays May 26 to July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program is designed to improve memory by stimulating prefrontal cortex using simple activities like math, reading aloud and writing and daily activities from home taking 20 to 30 minutes are recommended. All materials provided. Registration required and commitment for whole program requested. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or for those who cannot make a session, contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1655, or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.


