St. Mary’s
The newly-formed Loffler chorus group meets 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. No auditions, sign-up or music reading experience required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Mat Yoga will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Improve inner awareness, physical balance and flexibility, muscle strength and tone while reducing stress. Try the first class for free then purchase a Fitness Card for $35, which is good for 10 classes. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Mosaic art will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn the steps needed to create a tempered glass mosaic artwork printed imagery, shiny tempered glass and plenty of sparkle. No experience necessary. The cost is $30. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
EnhanceFitness will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Improve flexibility, bone density, endurance and coordination and decreases risk of falling. Each class includes a 20-minute cardiovascular workout of a low to moderate impact as well as strength, balance, and stretching components. Try the first class for free then purchase a Fitness Card for $35, which is good for 10 classes. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Handpan music and guided relaxation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn about the recently invented handpan, which has a sound similar to a steel drum, and its origins. Then relax while presenter Joel Tuminaro guides a relaxation meditation accompanied by his custom-made handpan. Limited space. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
A Fruits & Veggies - More Matters discussion will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Presenter Donna Taggert will discuss a different topic on the second Monday of each month. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging, or if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660. Taggert is also offering free personal nutritional education at 11 a.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call or text 240-538-6539 to make an appointment.
An AARP Smart Driver safety course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 13; Tuesday, Sept. 20; and Tuesday, Sept. 27; at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The cost is $25 per session. This month will be oil painting on canvas which will be a three-week process. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660
Basket Weaving: Antique Bobbin Handle will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Experienced basket artisan Pam King will demonstrate how to make a decorative basket using a repurposed, antique wooden bobbin as a handle. Designed for those with a beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity is required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19; Monday, Oct. 17; Monday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Dec. 12, at the Garvey Senior Center. Learn about the game and play a series of one-shot campaigns. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
A former FBI agent will discuss his experiences, challenges and lessons learned during the 9/11 aftermath at the Pentagon 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept, 13, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Create a gnome 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $10. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
The film “Zookeeper” will be shown 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
JustUs2 will perform live music 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at North Beach Senior Center.
Create a fall craft 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
The creative writing group will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at North Beach Senior Center.
An exploratory art workshop will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn the basics of oil painting and create a sunflower painting.
The Book Club will discuss Lisa Hawthorne’s “The Book of Lost Friends” 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Line dancing will be held11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Yoga classes are offered at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 and Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Hand, Knee, and Foot players are needed at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn about each senior center by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.