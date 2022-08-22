St. Mary’s
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will now be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey/.
An Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program will be held virtually 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Instructor Debbie Buckler will explain AFEP – a low-impact exercise program that promotes range of motion and flexibility while incorporating an educational component. Registration required. Contact Keilan Ruppert at 301-475-4200, Ext. 3103 or keilan.ruppert@stmarysmd.com.
The Loffler chorus group meets 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. No auditions, sign-up or music reading experience required for the newly-found group. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Reflexology and Reiki sessions will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month beginning Sept. 1, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. ARCB Board Certified Reflexologist is Sarah Strain will lead the sessions. The cost for each 45-minute session is $45 and a cancellation/refund policy applies.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Heather Webber’s “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Drop ins welcome. To get on the email list, contact Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Handpan music and guided relaxation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn about the recently invented handpan, which has a sound similar to a steel drum, and its origins. Then relax while presenter Joel Tuminaro guides a relaxation meditation accompanied by his custom-made handpan. Limited space. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or leave a message at 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
A Fruits & Veggies - More Matters discussion will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Presenter Donna Taggert will discuss a different topic on the second Monday of each month. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging, ir if assistance is needed, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660. Taggert is also offering free personal nutritional education at 11 a.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call or text 240-538-6539 to make an appointment.
An AARP Smart Driver safety course will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Sept. 13, 20, 27 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This month will be three-week process on oil painting on canvas. The cost is $25 per session. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or if assistance is needed call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660
Basket Weaving: Antique Bobbin Handle will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Experienced basket artisan Pam King will demonstrate how to make a decorative basket using a repurposed, antique wooden bobbin as a handle. Designed for those with a beginner to intermediate skill level. Reasonable hand dexterity is required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or or if assistance is required, call Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Jimi Simon will perform a musical history of rock and soul 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Open mic will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. Share a song, poem or short story. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A bead workshop will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Create a personalized beaded piece of jewelry. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A presentation on storm preparedness will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn emergency tips and how to pack your own emergency kit.
Fresh Conversations will be held monthly at all senior centers about trending nutrition topics and tips on how to stay active and independent. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Creative writing will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
A tailgate party will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the North Beach Senior Center. Play cornhole and enjoy live music by Jimi Simon. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Strength training will be held 11 a.m, Thursdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. All levels welcome.
Hand, Knee, and Foot players are needed at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.
Walk for fun 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Learn about the senior centers by scheduling a tour, learning what programs are offered and meeting others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.