Charles
Medical loan closet offered
The Aging & Senior Programs Division maintains a medical equipment loan closet to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843-9725.
Caregiver support group scheduled
A Caregiver Support Group Virtual call-in Caregiver Support Group with Cindy Olmsted and Holly Conley will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Call 1-857- 232-0159 and enter conference code 358243 when prompted.
Art in the Park planned
Take part in Art in the Park 10 a.m. Fridays at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Registration required. Call 301-934-5423.
Blood drive scheduled
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive Monday, June 28, at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order =DATEe=10&zipSponsor=20646.
Rent relief funds available
The Board of County Commissioners has provided the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee with relief funds of $500,000 to support residents facing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families facing financial difficulties related to employment loss or a significant reduction in work hours may be eligible to apply for assistance with paying rent and utilities. Applicants must be Charles County residents and demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19. Call 301-274-4474.
Free tax preparation offered
Free income tax preparation for moderate to low income seniors appointments are now being offered. Seniors must meet eligibility requirements. To schedule an appointment, individuals aged 60 and older can call 301-609-5712, or individuals aged 18-59 can call 301-609-5704 or contact Barbara Joy at 301-609-5712 or JoyB@charlescountymd.gov.
St. Mary’s
Series celebrates law enforcement
The Department of Aging & Human Services and the Triad/SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council will celebrate the Law Enforcement Appreciation Officers of the Year with a 3-part video series. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/TriadSALT.asp!
Get crafty and patriotic with lantern
Make a patriotic jar lantern or centerpiece 10 a.m. Friday, June 11. Bring a few jars with labels peeled off. Free, but registration begins May 20. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Book club discussion planned
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane 2 p.m. Friday, June 4. A few copies are being held at the Lexington Park Library. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Learn about arthritis
A virtual presentation on Joint Inflammation will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. Presenter will be Mary Tennyson. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Qi Gong classes scheduled
Free Five Element Qi Gong classes will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 8 through June 22. Qigong is an exercise which cultivates better and stronger Qi in order to develop and maintain stronger health. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Fitness instructors needed
St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers are looking for fitness instructors to lead Enhance Fitness, an older adult curriculum that includes flexibility, aerobics, strength, and balance training. Training in the specific curriculum is provided. The centers are also looking for group fitness instructors to teach strength training classes for older adults. Email a resume and references to brandy.tulley@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Senior Rides Program offered
Applications are now being accepted for subsidized transportation for seniors and persons with disabilities. Call Kathy NeSmith at 410-535-4606, ext. 139.
Representative opening available
The Commission on Aging has openings for representatives from District 1, the southern district of Calvert County. Call Liz Youngblood at 410-535-4606, ext. 130 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2100/Commission-on-Aging.
Alzheimer’s support group offered
A virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Call 410-394-3000 or email Charles Harrell at charrell@asbury.org or Dennis Poremski at dporemski@asbury.org.
Online newsletter offered
If you would like to receive an emailed copy of the online newsletter “The Connection,” contact Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121 or ooamailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Activity center available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, offers a virtual activity center with recipe and craft demonstrations, exercise classes, safety information and more. New videos added regularly. Go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/virtualseniorcenter.
Maryland Senior Call Check available
The state of Maryland has a program to check on senior residents daily where a daily call is made to verify a senior citizens’ well-being and scheduled at your convenience. Registration required. Call toll free 866-502-0560 or to receive a mailed application, go to www.aging.maryland.gov.