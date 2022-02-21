St. Mary’s
Team members are needed for The Department of Aging & Human Services. Positions include a caseworker, fiscal specialist, fitness instructor, food transporter and program coordinators for home-delivered meals and home and community-based services. For more information or to apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/hro/vacancies/.
Chair yoga will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The class will use modified yoga positions which incorporate a chair either prominently for a seated experience or as an aid for ease and stability. Open for drop-ins but limited space. The cost is $35 for 10 classes.
Donna Taggert will discuss Heart Health noon Monday, Feb. 28, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Participants are encouraged to sign up for a meal as well. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Tai Chi for Arthritis Level 2 will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March beginning Tuesday, March 1, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Must have completed at least one level of the Tai Chi for Arthritis series. Registration begins Feb. 20. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A Lengthen & Strengthen exercise class will be held 12:30 to 1:30 p.m Wednesdays through March 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class will focus on toning all the major muscle groups while simultaneously stretching and lengthening the muscles. ability. It’s appropriate for all fitness levels. The cost is $3.50 per class. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
The film “Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie” will be shown 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Combining rare access to Christie's family and her personal archive, the show gives viewers a never-before-seen look into the late crime writer's life story. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Join a grief support group 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Counsellor Melinda Ruppert will lead the group. Space is limited. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Discuss the benefits of tea 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Certified diabetes educator and registered dietician Donna Taggert will answer your healthy eating questions. Bring your favorite teacup. Free, but registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075. Taggert will also be offering free personal nutritional counseling at 11 a.m. Text or call 240-538-6539 to make an appointment.
Calvert
Fresh Conversations will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays from March 3 to 21 at Calvert Pines and 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays from March 3 to 21 at Southern Pines. The nutrition program details current nutrition topics geared toward older adults and includes nutrition tips for cooking and simple exercises. Call Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines at 410-586-2748.
Art classes are held at each senior center. Learn how to paint or improve from local artists. Fees may apply. Call North Beach at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines at 410-586-2748.
Make a pot of gold centerpiece 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Calvert Pines. Free, but registration required by March 3. Call 410-535-4606.
Armchair Exploring will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at North Beach. The hummingbird is the topic. Call 410-257-2549.
Yoga is offered at each senior center. Fees may apply. Call North Beach at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines at 410-586-2748.
A seated exercise class is offered at each senior center. Fees may apply. Call North Beach at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines at 410-586-2748.
Needlepoint and embroidery will be held 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines. Call 410-586-2748.
Knit and crochet will be held 1 p.m. Thursdays at Southern Pines. Call 410-586-2748.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Thursday, March 17. North Beach and Southern Pines will play Bingo, while Calvert Pines will host a Shamrock Hunt. All three centers will serve a corned beef dinner. Call to make a meal reservation.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or receive it via email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.