St. Mary’s
Those who are new to the senior centers can complete the free membership registration form in-person or online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/aim.
A free collage group will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards. Materials will be provided. There is no fee for the class. The group meets on the first and third Thursday of the month. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
A Summer Kickoff & Karaoke intergenerational event will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Celebrate the first day of summer. Lunch, karaoke and fun. Individuals are encouraged to attend with their grandchildren. Lunch is $6, by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A screening of the Lyme Disease documentary “The Quiet Epidemic” will be shown 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The film is hosted by the Lyme Disease Discussion and Support Initiative and a discussion will follow. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Make patriotic posies 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Hand dye wood flowers and put in a fabric vase or as a hanging or desk-top display. The cost is $20 and includes materials. Limited space. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Make a 3D flower plaque 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $20, and includes instructions and supplies. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
A Stars & Stripes intergenerational celebration will be held Thursday, July 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Hot dog lunch, singing with the chorus group, a parade and ice cream. Wear red, white and blue. The cost is $3 for adults. Lunch is $6, by donation for ages 60 and older. Re gistration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover” 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The autobiography tells of a woman who was born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A trip to the MGM casino will depart 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, from the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Drop-off off is scheduled to be 5 p.m. The cost is $55 and includes includes luxury round-trip transportation, snacks and water on the bus and a tip for the driver. Lunch and casino play will be at own expense.
Calvert
Paint with others during Open Art 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The cost is $5.
Play Putt-Putt against Southern Pines Senior Center staff 1 p.m. Friday, June 23. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Prepare for a joint replacement 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The presenter will be a local physical therapist.
Play Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Let’s Move will be held 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at North Beach and Calvert Pines Senior centers, and 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. The class is free and is low-impact. Beginners welcome.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.