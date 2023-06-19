St. Mary’s

Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The 1-hour class is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength and balance and led by a certified instructor. Take the first class for free and future classes are $35 for 10 classes before July 3, $40 after. Drop-ins welcome.


  

