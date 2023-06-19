St. Mary’s
Enhance Fitness Focus will be held 9 a.m. Fridays at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The 1-hour class is a cardiovascular/weight training exercise class developed to improve flexibility, strength and balance and led by a certified instructor. Take the first class for free and future classes are $35 for 10 classes before July 3, $40 after. Drop-ins welcome.
Watch the Lyme Disease documentary “The Quiet Epidemic” will be shown 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The film is hosted by the Lyme Disease Discussion and Support Initiative and a discussion will follow. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Make a July 3D flower plaque 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $20, and includes instructions and supplies. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
A Stars & Stripes intergenerational celebration will be held Thursday, July 6, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Hot dog lunch, singing with the chorus group, a parade and ice cream. Wear red, white and blue. The cost is $3 for adults. Lunch is $6, by donation for ages 60 and older. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Art Pottery: Monstrous planters will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 7 and July 21, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Craft a decorative planter for the home or garden featuring cute and unique monster features. The cost is $10 and supplies are included. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover” 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The autobiography tells of a woman who was born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Make a free rag quilt 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a sewing machine and materials and supplies. Some sewing experience required. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov for a list of supplies or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
A trip to the MGM casino will depart 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, from the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Drop-off off is scheduled to be 5 p.m. The cost is $55 and includes includes luxury round-trip transportation, snacks and water on the bus and a tip for the driver. Lunch and casino play will be at own expense.
Calvert
Learn about protein will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the North Beach Senior Center; 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Calvert Pines Senior Center; and 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Southern Pines Senior Center. The free class offers an array of nutrition, wellness, and health-related topics geared toward older adults and is part of the Fresh Conversations series.
Veterans Coffee will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Beach Book Club will discuss Nikki Erlick’s “The Measure” 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at North Beach Senior Center. This book is about family, friendship, hope to encourage a life lived to the fullest.
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Fridays beginning July 7 at Southern Pines Senior Center. Exercise by dancing to new and old songs.
Computer assistance is available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as BBQ, stuffed shells, and meatloaf. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
