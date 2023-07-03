St. Mary’s

Make a free rag quilt in two days from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a sewing machine and materials and supplies. Some sewing experience required. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov for a list of supplies or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.


  

