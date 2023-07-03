St. Mary’s
Make a free rag quilt in two days from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a sewing machine and materials and supplies. Some sewing experience required. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov for a list of supplies or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
The film “The Mine Wars” will be shown 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Loiffler Senior Activity Center. At the beginning of the 20th century, coal was the engine of American industrial progress and nearly three-quarters of a million men across the country spent 10 to 12 hours a day underground. The film brings to life the struggle that turned the coalfields of southern West Virginia into a war zone where basic constitutional rights and freedoms were violently contested. Space is limited and registration is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. July’s topic will be Medicare and Home Health Care and understanding what home health care is, knowing when Medicare will cover home health care, and what it means to be homebound. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House” 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio Lite will be held Monday, Mat Yoga on Tuesday, EnhanceFitness on Wednesday and Zumba on Thursday. The first class is free, then $35 for any 10 fitness classes, or after July 3 $40 for 10 sessions. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience required and materials and instruction is provided. The class will be held on the second Tuesday of each month. The cost is $4. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Calvert
An interactive improv comedy show by local students will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A luau party with live music by 2-4-U will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at North Beach Senior Center. Wear a favorite tropical shirt. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
An intergenerational summer camp will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, to Thursday, July 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Crafts, scavenger hunts and cupcake decorating with grandchildren. The cost is $25 for a grandparent and child, $5 for each additional person. Registration required and ends July 11. Call 410-586-2748.
Create personal greeting cards 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at North Beach Senior Center. A small fee applies. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn to knit and crochet 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A digital scrapbooking class will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn how to take your photos and preserve memories. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as chicken Alfredo, stir-fry pork and lemon pepper fish. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters