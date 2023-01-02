St. Mary’s
Nutrition Education: Getting Back on Track will be held noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Learn how to reset your health habits for the new year. Registration required. o to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Nintendo Wii Sports: Tennis free play will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Easy to learn and for all skill levels. Requires arm swinging and holding a controller. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A Hips & Emotions workshop will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Explore different yoga flows and breathing techniques to release tension or pain the hips, learn the Yogic approach to healing hip issues and Ayurvedic diet tips and review the anatomy of hip function. The cost is $15. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging and click on View and Sign Up for Activities and Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Evening fitness classes will be held 5:30 p.m. at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Cardio-Lite will be offered Mondays, mat yoga is being held Tuesdays, EnhanceFitness on Wednesdays and Zumba on Thursdays. Try first class of Cardio-Lite for free. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Dungeons and Dragons will meet 5 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 9, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play one-shot campaigns. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080.
Open art studio hours will be available 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 5, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No instructors will be present.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class is for beginners. The cost is $4 per class and all materials will be provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Q-Tip painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Paint a picture of a Japanese Sakura branch or Cherry Blossom Tree. The class is beginner-friendly and no experience necessary. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Watercolor painting with T.L. Ford will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The theme for January will be Blue Jay in the Snow. No experience or drawing skills necessary. The cost is $25 and all materials are provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss Jean Stone’s “A Vineyard Christmas” 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. January’s book will be “Fresh Water for Flowers” by Valérie Perrin and discussion will be held Friday, Feb. 3. New members welcome. Email Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The club recently sang for 150 partygoers plus staff at the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Christmas Party on Dec. 9. New members welcome. The choir is directed by Joyce Haderly with piano accompaniment by Tina Watts and guitarists Mary DeLima, Mary Ludwig and Lois Stephenson. Contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1658 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Art with Jamie will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. The classes will focus on observational drawing and learning the fine art of taking any object and drawing it using observation, points of reference, basic shape then adding highlights and lowlights. The first class will be a make-and-take featuring a cardinal in a winter setting. The cost is $25 per session and includes the use of art materials. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging.
Calvert
Learn how animals adapt to the colder months with a naturalist 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
A bead workshop will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Create a personalized piece of beaded jewelry. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
An estate and trust planning seminar with a local paralegal will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Tour Calvert County through a photographic presentation by a local photographer 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A police K-9 demonstration will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
An oil painting workshop for beginners will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn how to paint a cardinal. Supplies provided. Registration required. Call 410-586-2749.
A history presentation about the first space shuttle that was destroyed during a mission accident will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create a Valentine's Day craft 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Create greeting cards 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $8 per person. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Learn about the centers by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.