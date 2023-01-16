St. Mary’s

Contracted group fitness instructors are needed for the Department of Aging & Human Services. Class formats may include low/moderate impact aerobics, yoga, Pilates, strength training, etc. Qualified candidates should have group fitness certification, or certification in the specific area of instruction, CPR/AED/First Aid certification, and two years of experience instructing group fitness for older adults. Call Brandy Tulley at 301-475-4200, ext. 1063 or email Brandy.Tulley@stmaryscountymd.gov.