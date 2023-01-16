St. Mary’s
Contracted group fitness instructors are needed for the Department of Aging & Human Services. Class formats may include low/moderate impact aerobics, yoga, Pilates, strength training, etc. Qualified candidates should have group fitness certification, or certification in the specific area of instruction, CPR/AED/First Aid certification, and two years of experience instructing group fitness for older adults. Call Brandy Tulley at 301-475-4200, ext. 1063 or email Brandy.Tulley@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers have resumed meeting. New members welcome. The choir is directed by Joyce Haderly with piano accompaniment by Tina Watts and guitarists Mary DeLima, Mary Ludwig and Lois Stephenson. Contact 301-475-4200, ext. 1658 or Sheila.graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Winter gardening and activities will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Loffler senior Activity Center. Presenter Theresa Rohaly will bring you indoors for a multitude of nature-based activities such as weekly discussions about the different plant materials, gardening experiences and crafts such as a terrarium, indoor mini gardens, insect hotels, wildflower seed balls, pressed flower bookmarks and more. The 12 sessions are free and materials will be supplied. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660 or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Learn Mahjongg and get a group started 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Games will take place on the first, third and fourth Thursday of each month. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1658.
Timing Your Reverse Mortgage will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Consultant Robbie Loker will explain how reverse mortgages work, the amount of borrowed funds you can receive, and criteria for qualifying. Participants will also gain a basic understanding of the myths and misconceptions of reverse mortgages. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
The Power of Healing Sound and Yoga for Mind, Mood, & Immunity will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Northern Senior Activity Center.
Harmonize body, mind, and spirit by combining accessible yoga movement with the power of Solfeggio healing music, which enhance cognitive function, balance emotions, and strengthen immunity. The presenter is Judy Lyons. The cost is $20 and Immunity Tea and e-handout included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Intergenerational National Hot Chocolate Day will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your grandchild and treat them to hot chocolate and a craft making snowflake window clings using 3-dimensional fabric paints. The cost is $5, free for grandchildren. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Penguin pebble painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Garvey senior Activity center. Paint pebbles to look like penguins that are sitting on an iceberg, which will be a round piece of wood. The cost is $10 and supplies are included. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class is for beginners. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Mardi Gras will be held 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. There will be an indoor parade, barter room, Fat Tuesday pancake station with Cafe du Monde coffee, Bourbon Street mocktails, jazz and costume contest. The cost is $3. The herbed pork loin and mashed sweet potato lunch is $6 for ages 59 and younger and by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Watercolors with TL Ford will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The project will be a small painting of roses, suitable for Valentine’s Day. The cost is $25 and includes materials and supplies. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Calvert
Learn how to paint with acrylics by local artist Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $15 per class. Classes will be held at each of the senior centers. For dates and times, call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 and Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
A history presentation about the first space shuttle that was destroyed during a mission accident will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Create a Valentine’s Day craft 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Paint a Valentine gnome 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $8. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
Yoga classes will be held at all senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Make origami hearts 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Southern Pines. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
24U will perform live 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at at North Beach Senior Center.
A Valentine’s Day luncheon will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Jimi Simon will perform live music and lunch will be served at noon. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Learn about each senior center by scheduling a tour to see the centers, learn what programs are offered and meet others. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.