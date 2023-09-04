St. Mary's

Community resource day will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Information about housing, health checks, employment support and the Maryland Vehicle Association will be available to assist in obtaining a Maryland ID. Free lunch and free backpack with supplies while supplies last. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1680.


  

