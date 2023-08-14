St. Mary’s
Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s will offer farm fresh produce such as such as corn, tomatoes, squash and more free to the community. Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event and distribution will continue until end time or supplies last. The dates are as follows:
• Bay District Volunteer Fire Department 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.
• U-Haul Moving & Storage 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Frozen meat will be available at this event.
Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Medicare Minute will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Medicare Minute is a monthly series covering variety of topics regarding Medicare. This month’s topic will be Medicare Enrollment Period, which is when to sign up for Medicare for the first time, when to make changes and how to be aware of medical identity theft. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1050.
Tai Chi for Arthritis Level 3 will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 22 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Those who have taken levels 1 and 2 are eligible. Contact Sheila Grziano at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 or Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Daily Energy Routine: Vitality & Balance will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The practice is transformative, especially when dealing with depression, anxiety, addiction, chronic pain, or would simply like more joy, vitality, and contentment in your life. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to https://recreation.stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Healthwatch will discuss medication 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn how medication safety can reduce and even prevent the risk of harm for you and your loved ones. Know what to look out for and what to do when concerns arise. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
Mum-less fall fashion and porch décor will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Loffler senior Activity Center. Learn fun ideas and easy ways to change your foliage and summer plants into fall. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The Loffler Sunshine Singers will hold a meeting for interested singers and members 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
A trip to a Blue Crabs baseball game will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Watch the Blue Crabs play the High Point Rockers in a luxury suite with AC, private bathroom, and outdoor stadium seating and a catered dinner. The cost is $55 and registeration is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A trip to the Waterford Fair will be held Sunday, Oct. 8. The bus will depart the Loffler senior Activity Center 8:30 a.m. and return about 7 p.m. Enjoy demonstrations by contemporary and traditional craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, historic property tours, talks and workshops and entertainment. Tickets include motorcoach transportation, event tickets, snacks and water on the bus and taxes and gratuities. Seats are limited. Registration begins Aug. 20. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
Create blankets for children in need with the Project Linus group 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Knitters, crocheters and quilters welcome.
Living Well with Diabetes will hold a free 6-week interactive workshop for those with Type-2 Diabetes or Prediabetes 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays from Aug. 21 through Oct. 2 at North Beach Senior Center. Learn to make a step-by-step plan to better your health. Registration required. Call 410-535-5400 Ext. 355.
The Scribblers creative writing class meets 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Beach Senior Center.
Line dancing classes will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center. Advanced classes are held 11 a.m. Fridays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Play casual Scrabble 10 a.m. Tuesdays or advanced Scrabble 10 a.m. Wednesdays at North Beach Senior Center.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, BBQ pork, and cheeseburgers. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, and Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2749.
Computer help is available at Calvert Pines Senior Center 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Meet with computer-savvy volunteers that can assist with technology questions. Free, but appointments required. Call 410-535-4606.
Play chess with others, or learn how to play at Southern Pines Senior Center every Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Play a game of pool with others 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Walk to the beat 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
