St. Mary’s
A Dungeons and Dragons activity will be held 5 p.m. on Mondays at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn about the role-playing game and play a series of one-shot campaigns.
A newly-formed crochet club will meet 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month bat the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials not included.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials and instruction provided. The cost is $4. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays March 21 through April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Learn core movements in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but a commitment for all eight classes required. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
3D Acrylic Flower Painting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Try an easy painting technique that requires no previous experience. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to owww.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Write Your Memoirs for Your Grandchildren will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 16 to April 13, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Author Joyce Haderly will explain how to choose special memories from your lifetime and write about them so that stories can be passed down to current and future generations. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Keys to Senior Independence will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 7-28, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The programs are part of the Keys to Senior Independence series. The schedule is Aging actively (March 7), Planning for the Unexpected (March 14), Protecting Your Identity (March 21) and Aging in Place (March 28). Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Service Dog Etiquette with AM Dillon will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Get a better understanding of the rights and responsibilities of service dogs and their handlers. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Watch the film “Elie Wiesel, First Person, Singular” 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate reflects upon his life, work, and concerns for mankind's future. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Explore watercolors 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Artist T.L. Ford will discuss the use of professional grade supplies, learn wet-in-wet technique as well as color mixing and blending for the soft, feathery effect trademark look of watercolors. No experience necessary and supplies provided. The cost is $25. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
A discussion titled “Let’s Talk about Colon Rectal Cancer” will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
A St. Patrick’s Day luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northern Senior Activity Center. Have a meal, games, door prizes, special dessert and live entertainment by Just Us 2. The cost is a $5, by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Calvert
Open art classes will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Work with local artists to create a work of art. The cost is $5 per person.
Create Easter-themed gnomes 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at North Beach Senior Center. The cost is $8 per person. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
An osprey presentation will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Naturalist Greg Kerns will discuss the birds, their importance to the Chesapeake Bay, and how they fit into the ecosystem. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A community resource fair will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Demonstrations, giveaways and advice. Family-friendly. Call 410-535-1600 Ext. 2460.
Creative writing classes will be held at North Beach and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts and experiences on paper. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Lunch will be served at noon Monday through Friday at all three senior centers. Call the center where you will dine at least 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
The Connection newsletter is available at each county senior or it can be emailed to you. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606 Ext. 121 to be put on the list.