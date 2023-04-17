St. Mary’s
April Fool’s Bingo will be held 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Wacky prizes and decorations so expect the unexpected. Walk-ins only. Paperwork required to be filled in if 50 years of age and visiting for the first time.
Matter of Balance will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from Mondays May 1-25, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The award-winning program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free, but registration and commitment to attend all classes is required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The White Rose, 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway. The St. Mary’s County Officer of the Year from each agency will receive recognitions from the commissioners, Gov. Wes Moore, Senate, House of Delegates, Triad/SALT Council and more. Free, and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov
A new collage group will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 and May 16, at the Garvey Activity Center. Learn how to make collages on postcards to send to friends and family. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.
Make beaded sun catchers 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Learn how to make sun catchers in this beginner-friendly class. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held 9 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Play Lotería, a traditional Mexican game of chance similar to bingo, with images relative to folk tales and general culture. Prizes and whacks at the piñata. Wear red, white and green of Mexico. The cost is $3. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging. If you wish to eat lunch, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3105.
Law Day will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northern, Garvey, or Loffler Senior Activity Center. Make an appointment with an attorney to fill out an Advance Healthcare Directive free of charge, on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All attorneys are members of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and will be filling out Advance Care Directives only. Registration required. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Calvert
A dinner and a murder mystery show will be held 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Enjoy a chicken dinner while watching a show by a local youth group. Tickets are 410. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606 to register.
Fresh Conversations will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Meet with a Lawyer to prepare an Advance Directive free of charge 9 to 10:30 Monday, May 1, at North Beach Senior Center; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Calvert Pines Senior Center; and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Southern Pines Senior Center. appointment times are 2-3:30 p.m. Appointments required. Call the senior center where you would like to make your appointment. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Creative writing classes will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Southern Pines Senior center, and 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at North Beach Senior Center. Strengthen your memory as you learn techniques and pen your thoughts on paper.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as spaghetti, cheeseburgers, and pork chops. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.