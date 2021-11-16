Historic Sotterley was recently awarded the 2021 Underground Railroad Free Press Prize for Leadership for its Common Ground Initiative and Descendants Project that has brought together Black and White descendants of people who lived at the Hollywood plantation.
“With this initiative, Historic Sotterley has become an American trailblazer in racial healing and understanding,” Free Press publisher Peter H. Michael said in a news release.
To date, more than 200 Sotterley descendants of both races living in 30 states and four countries have self-identified, and several hold leadership positions on Historic Sotterley’s
governing board of trustees. A full calendar of public events closely involves the descendants.
In April of 2017, Sotterley launched its Descendants Project when it dedicated its 1830s slave cabin exhibit to the memory of Agnes Kane Callum, a Sotterley descendant and board member emerita who descended from an enslaved person at Sotterley.
Dating from 1699, Historic Sotterley has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, a Middle Passage Port Markers Site, a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Slave Route Project, and has been honored with numerous awards such as a Maryland Sustainable Growth Award and two
Maryland Preservation Awards.
Historic Sotterley has come far since its designation 25 years ago as one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. At the time, a dedicated board of trustees helped to save Sotterley from being lost, notably John Hanson Briscoe, former Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates who was descended from the last owner of enslaved persons at Sotterley, and Callum, a respected genealogist and historian, whose descendants were enslaved by the Briscoes.