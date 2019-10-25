Monday, Oct. 28
Tossed salad with chickpeas and dressing, chicken, shrimp and sausage gumbo, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Fruit juice blend, roast beef, gravy, spinach, baked potato, sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Vegetable juice, pork chop with cinnamon spiced applesauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple
Thursday, Oct. 31
Apple juice, bratwurst on a bun with mustard, seasoned oven-fried sweet potatoes, mandarin orange and spinach salad, honey-baked apple, cupcake
Friday, Nov. 1
Pineapple juice, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, coleslaw, whole baked apple with raisins