Monday, Oct. 28

Tossed salad with chickpeas and dressing, chicken, shrimp and sausage gumbo, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Fruit juice blend, roast beef, gravy, spinach, baked potato, sour cream, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Vegetable juice, pork chop with cinnamon spiced applesauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple

Thursday, Oct. 31

Apple juice, bratwurst on a bun with mustard, seasoned oven-fried sweet potatoes, mandarin orange and spinach salad, honey-baked apple, cupcake

Friday, Nov. 1

Pineapple juice, tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, coleslaw, whole baked apple with raisins