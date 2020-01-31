Monday, Feb. 3
Stuffed cabbage, steamed zucchini, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Pineapple juice, chicken patty and cheese sandwich on a bun, three-bean salad, banana
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Orange juice, split pea soup, crackers, tuna fish sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, pickled beets, pineapple
Thursday, Feb. 6
Cranberry juice, pork roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, whole wheat dinner roll, applesauce with cinnamon
Friday, Feb. 7
Low-sodium V8 juice, baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, spiced peaches