Monday, Nov. 11

Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pineapple juice, salmon patty, corn, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Low-sodium V8 juice, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, carrot/pineapple slaw, fresh orange slices

Thursday, Nov. 14

Orange juice, pork roast, gravy, baked sweet potatoes, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp

Friday, Nov. 15

Apple juice, oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dilled carrots, three-bean salad, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges