Monday, Nov. 11
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Pineapple juice, salmon patty, corn, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Low-sodium V8 juice, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, carrot/pineapple slaw, fresh orange slices
Thursday, Nov. 14
Orange juice, pork roast, gravy, baked sweet potatoes, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp
Friday, Nov. 15
Apple juice, oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dilled carrots, three-bean salad, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges