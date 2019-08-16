Monday, Aug. 19
Apple juice, tossed salad with dressing, turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Low-sodium V8 juice, chicken salad in a whole wheat pita with lettuce and tomato, fresh carrot and cucumber slices in light Italian dressing, fresh seasonal fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tossed salad with dressing, beef-a-roni, collard greens, lima beans, Italian bread, fresh seasonal fruit
Thursday, Aug. 22
Pineapple/orange juice, barbecue chicken leg, baked sweet potato wedges, dilled carrots, whole wheat bread, pears, brownie
Friday, Aug. 23
Apple juice, breaded baked fish, baked potato, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, tropical fruit cup, sour cream