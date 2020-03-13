Monday, March 16

Hamburger on a bun with lettuce, tomato and onion slices, three-bean salad, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, March 17

Pineapple juice, corned beef, cabbage, boiled new potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited lime jello, mustard

Wednesday, March 18

Cranberry juice, roast turkey, gravy, bread stuffing, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, spiced apple slices

Thursday, March 19

Pineapple juice, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, marinated cucumbers and onions, peaches

Friday, March 20

Navy bean soup, crackers, cottage cheese platter, carrot/pineapple/raisin slaw, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges, pears