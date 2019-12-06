Monday, Dec. 9
Orange juice, tossed salad with dressing, egg salad on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, banana
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Apple juice, beef tips in gravy over buttered egg noodles, honey glazed carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, citrus fruit cup
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Minestrone soup with beans, crackers, lemon baked fish, seasoned greens, rice pilaf, Mandarin oranges
Thursday, Dec. 12
Fruit juice blend, oven fried chicken, spinach, wax beans, whole wheat dinner roll, rice pudding with raisins
Friday, Dec. 13
Honey mustard pork loin, gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cauliflower, whole wheat dinner roll, pear crisp