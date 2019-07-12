Monday, July 15
Orange juice, five-spice chicken leg, rice pilaf, zucchini, whole wheat dinner roll, pears
Tuesday, July 16
Pork stir fry, brown rice, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple chunks
Wednesday, July 17
Apple juice, turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, three-bean salad, fresh seasonal fruit
Thursday, July 18
Cranberry juice, tuna salad in a whole wheat pita with lettuce and tomato slices, sliced cucumber and tomato salad, fruited jello
Friday, July 19
Pineapple juice, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce and tomato slices, baked beans, cole slaw, fresh seasonal fruit