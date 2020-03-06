Monday, March 9

Low sodium V8 juice, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread w/lettuce and tomato slices, carrot/raisin salad, citrus fruit cup

Tuesday, March 10

Chicken parmesan with tomato sauce over spaghetti noodles, green beans, Italian bread, orange slices, brownie

Wednesday, March 11

Cranberry juice, bbq chicken, baked beans, dilled carrots with snow peas, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello

Thursday, March 12

Tossed salad with dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, peaches

Friday, March 13

Orange juice, lemon pepper fish, O’Brien potatoes, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, peach crisp