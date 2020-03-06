Monday, March 9
Low sodium V8 juice, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread w/lettuce and tomato slices, carrot/raisin salad, citrus fruit cup
Tuesday, March 10
Chicken parmesan with tomato sauce over spaghetti noodles, green beans, Italian bread, orange slices, brownie
Wednesday, March 11
Cranberry juice, bbq chicken, baked beans, dilled carrots with snow peas, whole wheat dinner roll, fruited jello
Thursday, March 12
Tossed salad with dressing, lasagna with meat sauce, seasoned kale, French bread, peaches
Friday, March 13
Orange juice, lemon pepper fish, O’Brien potatoes, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, peach crisp