Monday, Sept. 30

Tossed salad with dressing, beef tips in gravy with onions and green peppers over egg noodles, honey glazed carrots, bread, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Vegetable juice, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion slices, carrot/pineapple slaw, peaches

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Thursday, Oct. 3

Pineapple juice, pork roast, gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, peaches

Friday, Oct. 4

Orange juice, chicken Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, chickpeas and dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh apple slices