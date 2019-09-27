Monday, Sept. 30
Tossed salad with dressing, beef tips in gravy with onions and green peppers over egg noodles, honey glazed carrots, bread, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Vegetable juice, cheeseburger on a bun with lettuce/tomato/onion slices, carrot/pineapple slaw, peaches
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Thursday, Oct. 3
Pineapple juice, pork roast, gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, peaches
Friday, Oct. 4
Orange juice, chicken Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, chickpeas and dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh apple slices