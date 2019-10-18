Monday, Oct. 21
Tossed salad with chickpeas and dressing, salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, pears
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Pineapple juice, spicy chicken and rice bake, kale, whole wheat dinner roll, yogurt, crushed pineapple
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Vegetable juice, barbecue chicken leg, oven roasted red potatoes and onions, roasted carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, baked apples
Thursday, Oct. 24
Applesauce with cinnamon, pork roast, gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, California blend, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail
Friday, Oct. 25
Tossed salad with dressing, lemon chicken, brown rice, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches