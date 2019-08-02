Monday, Aug. 5
Pineapple juice, pork roast, gravy, baked sweet potato, cabbage, lima beans, fresh seasonal fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Cranberry juice, fish patty sandwich on a bun, green beans, banana, tartar sauce
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Orange juice, barbecue chicken leg, baked potato wedges, dilled carrots, whole wheat bread, pears
Thursday, Aug. 8
Apple juice, meat loaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Friday, Aug. 9
Tossed salad whole wheat dressing, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, cole slaw, fresh seasonal fruit