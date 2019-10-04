Monday, Oct. 7
Apple juice, stuffed shells with tomato sauce, seasoned spinach, garlic bread, peaches, chocolate cake
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tossed salad with dressing, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato slices, three-bean salad with green pepper, pineapple chunks
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Vegetable juice, low-sodium polish sausage on a bun with chopped onions, cucumber and tomato salad, applesauce
Thursday, Oct. 10
Tossed salad with dressing, chicken divine over rice, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches
Friday, Oct. 11
Orange juice, sloppy joes on a whole wheat bun, coleslaw, carrots, chilled pears