Monday, Dec. 23
Tossed salad with dressing, chicken/shrimp/sausage gumbo, seasoned kale, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Pork chop with cinnamon spiced applesauce, mashed sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, Brussels sprouts, pineapple; no home-delivered meal delivery
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Senior activity centers closed; no home-delivered or congregate meals
Thursday, Dec. 26
Fruit juice blend, roast beef, gravy, creamed spinach, baked potato, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches, sour cream; no home-delivered meal delivery
Friday, Dec. 27
Pineapple juice, tuna salad in a whole wheat pita pocket with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, whole baked apple with raisins