Monday, Aug. 12
Tossed salad with chickpeas and dressing, turkey a la king, rice, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Apple juice, pulled pork sandwich on a bun, cole slaw, fresh seasonal fruit, yellow cake with icing
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Orange juice, seafood salad on a bed of lettuce, pickled beets, corn, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp
Thursday, Aug. 15
Tossed salad with dressing, baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit
Friday, Aug. 16
Apple juice, pork roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit