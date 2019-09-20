Monday, Sept. 23
Lentil soup and crackers, liver and onions, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, kale, spiced peaches
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Cranberry juice, pot roast with potatoes, carrots, onions and beef, whole wheat dinner roll, banana
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Apple juice, turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges
Thursday, Sept. 26
Vegetable juice, barbecue chicken leg, oven-roasted red potatoes and onions, roasted carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, baked apples
Friday, Sept. 27
Tossed salad with dressing, Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, tropical fruit, brownie